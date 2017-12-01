Giving back love you lost with Jospeh Chinouriri

Young Saxophone player Jospeh Chinouriri PIC: COURTESY OF JOESPH CHINOIRIRI

Life is a very unpredictable cycle which can cause one to wear a big smile at one moment and before you know it, tears of pain will be all over that very same face.

It is only the brave that can sustain its pressures and live to tell a testimony that will challenge future generations.

This is the story of multitalented musician, Joseph Chinouriri, who is known to many as a phenomenal saxophonist.

After the death of his father at a tender age, a void was created in his life and he has only managed to fill it up by giving out love to others – the very love he lost when his father passed.

Chinouriri and his friends have joined hands and formed an annual event that sees him host a free concert for the underprivileged in his birthday month of December.

“I am a young musician with a passion to just do good. It’s not that I’m the richest of all musicians but with what I have I aim to make an impact,” said Chinouriri ahead of his charity concert on December 7 at Global Life Ministries.

“The passion for this came after my fathers death in 2004 when I was still a primary school student.

“That left my mother as a widow and I had to experience that side of life.

“So the passion grew from there and I always said to myself I will do my best to help those in need in the best way possible,” he explained.

In 2015 his dream came true.

“In 2015 towards my birthday, December 10, I just thought that instead of waiting for presents why don’t I give back and bring a smile to those in need and I had the first birthday concert for the underprivileged which I managed to get Sabastian Magacha and Mathius Mhere on board.

“They have since become regular participants in the event,” revealed Chinouriri.

The 2016 edition of the concert was graced by Minister Mahendere and Call to Worship and each year it gets bigger and better.

“As we enter into our third edition this year, we have acts such ad Intotal, Benjamin Rupapa, Sabastian Magacha, Mathius Mhere, Minister Mahendere, Call to worship and Covenant Praise coming to minister for these wonderful people loved by God.

“By God’s grace we have individuals who have come on board to sponsor in their best way possible and more are coming day by day.

“I am happy to actually say we are ready to make this happen in the best way possible and I believe greater days are lying ahead of us.”

Like this: Like Loading...