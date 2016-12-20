Giving the legends of Bulawayo a new voice, new life

The Cool Crooners

Bulawayo has been touted as a cultural mecca and with good reason. If you go back in history, you will recall that U.S. jazz legend Louis Armstrong visited the then Rhodesia in the sixties.

One of the things he did on that excursion was acquaint himself with local music. In that era, the likes of Dorothy Masuka and the Cool Crooners were at the vanguard of township jazz music, or marabi as it was known. Native Africans in the city were getting inspired by the sound of Black America and emulating the doo wop and jazz.

The music found worthy exponents in the likes of August Musarurwa. So when jazz legend Satchmo landed, he heard ‘Skokiaan’ and fell in love with the song. The Musarurwa penned track became a global hit.

And Musarurwa is one of Bulawayo’s famous sons. Along with the Cool Crooners, Paul Lunga (of Jazz Impacto), Dorothy Masuka, Ilanga, Paul Matavire, Busi Ncube, Lovemore Majaivana, Fanyana Dube, Solomon Souza, Simon Chimbetu, Ebba Chitambo and Southern Freeway to name a few.

A cultural melting pot and sadly some of this rich tapestry is lost in tribal bigotry and selective memory.

Thus it was that Nkululeko Nkala, Nkululeko Dube and Jeys Marabini decided to honour the city’s legends in a concert on November 26, that turned out close to 3,000 concert attendants at the White City Stadium.

Zimbo Jam set down to chat with one of the organisers Nkululeko Nkala, who is also festival director of the Beitbridge International Festival of the Arts and founder of Bulawayo Jam Sessions.

How did the ZBC partnership for the Legends Concert come about and what does it entail going forward?

Like every big event needing a media Partner we approached them with the hope that they would throw in a few adverts our way. They then came on full force. We have not received as much coverage on TV and Radio as the two or so weeks that ZBC was part of the event. Part of the package involved radio and TV adverts, interviews on News and artist profile on programmes.

You have at the helm of the jam sessions in Byo and it’s a concept that was borrowed from Harare, how has that been going?

We are not near Harare yet. We have had a few shows sell well. It can still be better. The main aim though is to afford a platform for young artists and this is being achieved

It will take a collective effort to reach the levels of the Harare Jam session. From performing artists going haywire in advertising the event, to audiences coming to that event.

What in your view are the positives and negatives of the venture?

I am proud to say some of our artists were first introduced to playing with a live band by the Jam sessions. We will get there. I know some artists that have improved their acts because of the platform.

It’s the one meeting place for artists wishing to try out new things. It affords a platform to artists across all genres.

We have witnessed some poor art. Some fans can’t get past the fact that it happens in a bar. Many artists only attend when they are performing.

Was the Legend Concert one big jam session?

No. That was a different ball game altogether. It was supposed to be the ultimate event. The event pitting the crème de la crème of the city. Sadly, because it also wanted to address inclusivity, it ended up taking on some art that still needs work. But at the end of the day, it was refreshing to see local artists come together. In a nutshell, the event was a success.

What did it achieve, in your view?

Coming from a point of building audiences, I am certain we are in the right direction. The numbers are growing. That show was a good measure. I am sure no one expected such numbers. The relationship with ZBC meant the country knew about some acts from the region.

What possible spinoffs are you eyeing?

Some may benefit from national events thanks to the event. There has always been a cry that media ignores local art. A relationship has been born. Stars may finally stake their claim. There is a possibility for partnerships with businesses and corporates for local arts as it’s now evident that local artists can pull the numbers.

What did you do to promote the event? Can we expect more events like this?

ZBC was the main promotion drive. I have to admit the event was a little rushed. We could have involved more people and made more noise with enough time. Our marketing was mostly online. Though we printed posters and banners, those could have been done earlier. We also held roadshows, which if done frequently would have made the difference. The event is going to be an annual event. We all agree that it should be planned early.

How do you feel about the local entertainment sector in Bulawayo? What are the opportunities?

We have always been the cultural hub of the country. We were only starting to forget it. We all need to pretend we are starting from zero, be hungry for radio and publicity. We need to bring back the passion, push boundaries, fight for local and national recognition. We should not give up on local audiences.

A lot of quality art is being produced. What’s left is consumers in their numbers. I have seen many events flop, not because they were not marketed, but because they are not given a chance.

Fellow artists will not share a poster or talk about another event. Media will only follow those that have already made it. No one wants to deliberately push what’s not known. If we pull together; artists, audiences and media, we will be fine.

But most of our problems start from Policy level. We need people with the arts at heart to take governance positions. That way we will get venues at affordable fees and we will collaborate with international acts without paying millions for their entrance into our country.

Bulawayo is also a birthplace of political history and many of the people that went on to shape the sociopolitical matrix of this nation, at one time traversed it’s multicultural terrain. Places such as Stanley Square have witnessed artists and politicians alike stir the masses throughout the decades. The concert is not just a fitting tribute to the musical legends, but it should go beyond that to embrace all of the city’s legends. There is a story!