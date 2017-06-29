Glam, gorgeous hats & empowerment on the agenda for Olinda’s high tea

Olinda Chapel speaking at a local high tea event PIC COURTESY OF High Tea

148 SHARES Share Tweet

Controversial businesswoman and philanthropist, Olinda Chapel is set to host the inaugural Olinda Chapel Foundation High Tea on July 1 at Bicester Hotel, Golf and Spar in London.

The extravagant event will be graced by top business moguls who will share their business knowledge with the audience and will be hosted by radio and television personality, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa.

Four speakers have been lined-up to empower and share their knowledge with the guests.

These are; owner of Bold and Sassy Hair Designs, Torri Hammond, food blogger, Ivy Mano, property mogul, Marissa Watt and author Loveness Mangezi.

“Torri is considered as one of Charleston’s most experienced stylists for her superior hairdressing skills, technical knowledge, creativity and deep commitment to providing first-class service to her elite list of clientele.

“Ivy has decoded and de-constructed the way Zimbabwean traditional food is cooked and presented, giving it a more modern and contemporary style that is so unique and mind-blowing.

“Loveness Mangezi popularly known as the ‘game changer junkie strategist’ is dedicated to helping multitudes of people around the world and is an entrepreneur and a philanthropist too.

“Marissa Watt is the director of Anchor Properties and has vast experience in property investment,” read a statement from the Olinda Chapel Foundation.

Fashion will also be a critical aspect at the event that seeks to empower the girl child.

“There’s going to be plenty of glitz and glamour on the day. Hats and fascinators is the dress code,” said Olinda.

On why she chose that particular dress code she said, “Hats and fascinators are a tradition in England especially on royal events, so the event is going to be classy and elegant that’s why we are also adopting the royal theme in the dress code and men are also welcome to the event.”

Guests will be entertained by musicians, Tytan and Adrian Tate.