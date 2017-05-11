Glitz and Glam at Revlon Launch

Kerry Scott-Abdullah, head of marketing of Revlon in Zimbabwe.

Multinational cosmetics, skin care, fragrance, and personal care company, Revlon, launched its brand in Zimbabwe on Wednesday at a function held at The Venue.



The event was attended by the top players in the cosmetics and skin care fraternity.< Some of the ladies get some makeovers at the launch event. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM[/caption]