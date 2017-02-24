Gringo is alive and well

Lazarus Boora, aka Gringo. PIC: PROMO IMAGE

Comedian, Gringo is not dead. It’s a scam.

“Ndiri mupenyu ini, am alive and well,” said the famous comedian told Zimbo Jam this evening.

“You are the second person calling me with news of my death and yet am alive and well here at my home in Hatfield.

“I don’t know who would want me dead but pamwe kuda ndokuti mazuva angu awedzerwe panyika (maybe it’s so that I can have a long life),” added the comedian.

We apologise sincerely to Gringo’s family, friends, colleagues and to our readers for our earlier story. One of our trusted and most regular sources of articles somehow got it wrong this time.