Guspy still has his mojo

Guspy Warrior at Jongwe Corner PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Guspy Warrior proved his still a force to reckon with in the music circles as he held two shows over the weekend which saw him attract sizable crowds.

His first show was in Hatfield at Jongwe Corner and  the another one was in Bindura. At both venues he had to perform his hit track, ‘Joze’, five times, upon request from the audience.

At Jongwe he pulled a non-stop three hour performance before heading for Bindura.

In Bindura he joined Trevor Dongo, Extra Large and Shingi who had already brought the vibe to the show.

The audience wouldn’t allow him  to go off stage resulting in him performing until 5 AM, and staging another three hour set.

Guspy Warrior at Jongwe Corner PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Xtra Large was represented by Jimmy PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Trevor Dongo in Bindura PIC: T.NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Shingi performing in Bindura PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Tsitsi Ndabambi
Tsitsi is passionate about photography, arts and culture. She takes her camera with her everywhere she goes and documents lives and events around Zimbabwe and abroad. She contributes to various publications.

