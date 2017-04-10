Guspy still has his mojo

Guspy Warrior at Jongwe Corner PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Guspy Warrior proved his still a force to reckon with in the music circles as he held two shows over the weekend which saw him attract sizable crowds.

His first show was in Hatfield at Jongwe Corner and the another one was in Bindura. At both venues he had to perform his hit track, ‘Joze’, five times, upon request from the audience.

At Jongwe he pulled a non-stop three hour performance before heading for Bindura.

In Bindura he joined Trevor Dongo, Extra Large and Shingi who had already brought the vibe to the show.

The audience wouldn’t allow him to go off stage resulting in him performing until 5 AM, and staging another three hour set.