Gweru film giant arises

A scene from the series Fidelis.

Renowned filmmaker, Steven Musowe is set to release compelling productions in 2017.

Amongst a host of shows set to drop this year are five seasons of the much celebrated series, Fidelis.

In an interview with Zimbo Jam, the soft spoken Musowe promised his fans interesting productions from his production company, Platinum House.

“We are already working on Fidelis season 21 and that’s our starting point for 2017 and we have planned that Fidelis series will go up to season 25 this year,” said Musowe.

“We have more to offer this year than before. We have ‘Muchabaiwa’ and ‘Makunakuna’ and these are brand new series coming but we are still doing rehearsals for actors for these new packages. We expect to be ready with ‘Makunakuna’ in March and ‘Muchabaiwa’ in May or June.

“I am also producing a movie that will be ready by the end of the year. ‘Kwatakabva’ is the title and the movie will feature Alick Macheso,” revealed Musowe.

Musowe believes 2017 is a year were Gweru films can be taken to a whole new level to compete with some other celebrated productions from big cities like Harare and Bulawayo and has expressed gratitude to all the viewers of his productions.

“My viewers can judge better if we are competent enough to compete but on a personal level I believe we are and my message to them is that we are here all because of you and your overwhelming support is irreplaceable,” said Musowe.

Steven Musowe and his production company Platinum House remain a big force to reckon with within the Gweru film market and over the years they keep growing and breaking into the larger Zimbabwean market.