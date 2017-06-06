Harare play on abuse of girls heads to Edinburgh, gets Dutch funding

5 SHARES Share Tweet

Theatrical production, Lamentations at 12, not only heads to Edinburgh this August, but also seems to be destined for brighter days as the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands has pledged to support the play when it goes on tour in Zimbabwe.

This was revealed by Ambassador Gera Sneller during a showing of the play at Theatre in the Park on Saturday June 3.

‘Lamentations At 12’ is an emotionally loaded play that depicts the different types of abuse that the girl child faces in modern day society and the wars she also had to battle way back before the white man came and colonized Zimbabwe.

Though the details of how much the Lamentations team will be getting were not revealed, the embassy is determined to have this play tour Zimbabwe and provoke dialogue which leads to a change in mindset regardng the abuse of the girl child.

The play is also in the line up for the famous Edinburgh Arts Festival in the United Kingdom and will run for the full month of August.

Here are more pictures from the play (All pics Takudzwa Chihambakwe / Zimbo Jam)…