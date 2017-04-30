Jah Prayzah and Mafikizolo performing Sendekera at HICC PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Has Harare seen too much of Mafikizolo? This is the question that was left lingering in our heads after the Sendekera concert held at the HICC on Friday evening.

The build up to the concert lacked the excitement that is usually associated with 2 Kings Entertainment shows at the storied venue.

Could it be because of the tough economic climate, or have Hararians just seen enough of Mafikizolo?

The multi-award-winning South African group staged a subdued performance on Friday.

Yes they are a powerhouse, but the group failed to bring the fire they usually exude when they perform in the country.

Some people started walking out, halfway into their performance.

Maybe its time the group changes its delivery style when visiting their second home, as they love calling Zimbabwe, because fans get tired of seeing the same thing every time.

Their set hasn’t changed much since their epic 2014 performance at the HICC and they have been coming to deliver the very same goods every year since then, spiced up of course by some of their new singles.

Friday was supposed to be special as the group was celebrating it’s 20th anniversary and also set to perform their single with Jah Prayzah for the first time.

Sadly though, even their performance with Jah on the track ‘Sendekera’ was not amazing.

Though the crowd sang and danced along to the track, it wasn’t the best of performances from the artists.

When compared to the night when Jah and Diamond Platnumz sung the track ‘Watora Mari’ at the same venue, this performance was average to say the least.

None the less, the over 3000 revelers had a great time out as they were serenaded by various local acts spearheaded by Jah Prayzah.

Andy Muridzo got his first outing on the big stage alongside an international act and did not disappoint.

Cindy, Alexio and Ngoni Kambarami also dazzled fans, and showed that artists from the urban grooves movement have evolved.

Mafikizolo are set to return for another performance in the capital in September.