Harare welcomes Italian Cuisine Week

Foodies in the capital are in for treat as the International Italian Cuisine Week comes to Harare.

The week kicks-off on November 21 and ends on November 25.

“The International Italian Cuisine Week with a series of training sessions and dinners featuring the creations of two chefs from Italy: Stefano Santo and Vincenzo di Giuseppe of the Alma International School of Italian Cuisine in Parma. Master pizza maker Francesco Santocono of the famed Italian Pizza School will also be visiting Harare at this time. Hosted by the Embassy of Italy in Zimbabwe, partnered by Colcom, CIMAS and Only Italian, with support from Illy Coffee, Martini and Danai Wines,” read a statement from the event organisers.

There will be training sessions for culinary enthusiasts from 9am to 4pm, The Colcom Kitchen, 1 Coventry Road, Workington. Presented by Chefs Stefano Santo and Vincenzo di Giuseppe and featuring the route to creative and successful Italian-style cooking.

“The training sessions will cost $250 per person, including lunch and refreshments during the day. Participants will receive a diploma as well as Alma-branded gifts.”

There will also be dinner La Dolce Vita during the week.

Further read the statement, “As part of the Secret Dinner Series, Food and Co present La Dolce Vita at a secret location. $45 per person for a five-course meal.

“There will also be a culinary workshop for professional chefs focusing on African ingredients in Italian cuisine at the Colcom Kitchen, 1 Coventry Road, Workington. Presented by Chefs Stefano Santo and Vincenzo di Giuseppe and focusing on Italian culinary styles and authentic preparation of Italian meals for a cost of $500 per person, including lunch and refreshments, with a discounted price of $400 for members of the Zimbabwe Chefs’ Association.”

There will also be a pizza dinner at Café Nush Borrowdale, an invitational gala dinner as a fusion.

For bookings and more: aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw or Whatsapping/calling 0785 300144.

