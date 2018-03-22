Has big mouthed Blaqs learnt his lesson?

The blowhard Vusa Blaqs PIC: COURTESY OF VUSA BLAQS

He could have simply kept quiet and focused on editing videos for his clients which he usually delivers late much to their disappointment. But no, he just had to speak and boy did he mess up.

Blaqs let his big mouth lead, leaving his brain to follow later with an apology but the damage was already done.

The Amanda Ranganawa and Zemura brothers case had and will never have anything to do with Blaqs but he let his big mouth loose and he lost it.

For the record, he said he has a big mouth not us back in December last year.

People who were tuned into the Zimbo Live Facebook live broadcast on Monday were in no nonsense mode sharing their views on sexual abuse in the film sector and Blaqs did not require a prophet to tell him to just take a chill pill â€“ all he needed was logic but he lacked both, the prophet and simple reasoning.

But, maybe he thought he would gain respect by losing it as he stated once again in December last year – hence he went on to share his disgusting views that got those who were tuned in very disgusted and infuriated.

It was only on Tuesday that his brains start to function and the award winning filmmaker clad in his neat apolojersy asked for forgiveness.

As indicated in one of the posts he says he is losing clients but is this really true or its just another one of his loose canon shenanigans?

One would ask why we suspect that he didnâ€™t really mean what he said in both his apologies, we say check his December 2017 records again â€“ the trend continues.

So we ask has Blaqs learnt his lesson?

