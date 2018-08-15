Heavyweight belt for Tuku

Tuku's Heavyweight belt from OppiKoppi Festival. PIC: COURTESY OF OPPIKOPPI

African music icon, Oliver Mtukudzi was honoured with the OppiKoppi “heavy weight” Legend Award over the weekend in South Africa.

Turku became the first foreigner to headline the OppiKoppi Music Festival in the 24 years the extravaganza has been in existence.

“They titled the awards The Heavy Weight Legend Award this for us further cements what Nzou has done throughout his life as a creative and it starts this year’s celebrations as we get close to his birthday in September,” said Tuku’s elated manager, Walter Wanyanya.

“We celebrate the living legend. Coming from those that organize the OppiKoppi Festival and also to be a headline act there means that Tuku is still very relevant to all types of people of different demography. Exciting times for all us,” he added.

Tuku has been touring like crazy this year making it seem as though he is a young pop-star who has just dropped major hits which the world cannot get enough of.

Recently he wowed multitudes in Portugal and has literally been gigging in Mzansi every other weekend.

His focus will be directed home this September as he hosts the annual Solo Fest at Pakare Paye Arts Centre.