HIFA 2017 Theme, Dates & More

HIFA Executive Director Maria Wilson stressing a point. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

15 SHARES Share Tweet

“We are staging an intervention, we are coming in in the midst of confusion and anxiety not only in our country but all over the world and we are going to intervene,” said HIFA Executive Director Maria Wilson at a press briefing on Wednesday.

The theme for this year’s edition of HIFA slated to run from May 2 to 7 is ‘HIFA 2017-Staging and Intervention’, speaking to the current socio-economic problems that are bedeviling not only the Zimbabwean nation but the world.

“HIFA 2017 is saying let’s stop being negative, and let’s remember with joy and celebrate what it is to be Zimbabwean, so you are going to see a very different look for HIFA this year because we are saying enough and lets look into the future,” she said.

“Let’s bring in people into this country who are hearing things that we might not even have recognised and lets show them who we really are.”

She also revealed some of the artists who are taking part in the 2017 opening show.

“Our opening show is going to be called ‘Let our song be sung’, and features stars such as Steve and Bokani Dyer, as well as Oliver Mtukudzi.”

Acapella has also been included in this year’s festival programme.

“We have a fantastic American group called Street Corner Symphony coming from Tennessee and we have artists from Italy, Germany, Zimbabwe and Austria. The programme is still being pulled up together and I have just given you what I can at the moment,” added Wilson..

She further promised revellers that HIFA 2017 is aiming to impress as it has done in the past.

“We are still aiming at what we have done in the past, that is an arts and culture event that entertains people to forget their troubles but most importantly saying something about our country and who we are,” added Wilson.