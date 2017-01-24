HIFA adjusts dates

A HIFA 2008 performance showing a traditional Ndebele ceremony | PIC: FUNGAIFOTO

12 SHARES Share Tweet

Organisers of the Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) which returns after a yearlong sabbatical have adjusted dates for the festival to coincide with the last week of the school holidays.

The festival which initially was set to run from April 25 to 30, 2017 was shifted in order to effectively engage the public.

“HIFA has slightly adjusted its 2017 dates in order to coincide with the last week of the Zimbabwean school holidays. This is so that HIFA can happen in the last week of the first term school holidays and engage more of the public,” said HIFA associate executive director, Tafadzwa Simba.

Asked on the new elements that people can look forward to in this year’s edition of the arts festival, Simba promised a high standard of work from Zimbabwean as well as visiting artists.

“What audiences can expect is the same high standard of work from Zimbabwean and visiting artists for six days in a multi-discipline festival in the centre of Zimbabwe’s capital city.

“Details of the full 2017 programme will be released in due course,” he added.

This year’s edition of the festival is expected to run under the theme “Next level” and revellers are set to interact with various forms of art including music, theatre and dance.

Below is a feed on how people reacted to the news when HIFA posted on its Facebook page: