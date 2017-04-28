HIFA plays dumb on Zimdancehall

Winky D in action at Shoko Festival. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) the biggest annual international eclectic arts event in the country roars to life next week in the capital.

Running under the theme, ‘Staging an Intervention’, the festival this year speaks to the current socio-economic challenges and seeks to give people a break, hope and inspiration for a better tomorrow.

In a show of defiance, the festival brings a cocktail of exciting performers.

HIFA will certainly bring sunshine to the city.

However, its the absence of the biggest musical genre in the country from the festival which has caught my attention.

HIFA released its programme a few days ago and the team must be applauded for staging the event this year, given the impact and dominance of Zimdancehall, one would have expected to see a few artists on the lineup.

Zimdancehall has remained dominant since its emergence at least five years ago. It is a reflection of the society today, carries an array of messages, most of which relate and connect to the daily struggles, ambitions and triumphs of the young people.

The genre has been the voice for the youths and has been the biggest intervention that the arts sector has staged for a nation ravaged by poverty, unemployment, disease and an endemic political impasse.

In previous years we saw Mbare born Killer T performing to a rousing audience at the festival and the next day he had a song about his experience which became an instant hit. The same happened to Winky D who went on to pen a track following his debut HIFA experience. It could have been more encouraging to see a maintenance and possibly an increase in numbers of Zimdancehall performers this year.

Driving through the populous neighborhood of Mbare, the birthplace of Zimdancehall, you will not miss the sight of two huge graffiti murals, a HIFA legacy and the sound of Zimdancehall that fills the entire airspace. The artworks could be the furthest the local arts loving community could have got to experience the festival.

It is my opinion that HIFA could have added a twist of Zimdancehall to their line-up. Yes, there is only Winky D. The move had the potential to pay dividend by pulling masses as the music has shown its ability to unite a people and cut across the social and economic strata.

Zimdancehall commands the biggest following and listenership on radio, the streets and combis. In case you haven’t heard, the artists are filling up venues that carry thousands people and are not as violent as often times purported.

Soul Jah Love has the entire country singing along and dancing to his song ‘Pamamonya ipapo’ – the song speaks to many Zimbabweans whose reliance for years can not be underrated.

Could it be that the artists don’t apply to perform? Or their music is viewed as a bit on the rowdy tip? Well, it is my hope that the next HIFA will accommodate more Zimdancehall artists. I am positive that HIFA 2017 will live up to its billing, pamamonya ipapo!