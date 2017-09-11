Hope Celebrates 10 Years in style

Hope Masike celebrates 10years in music PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Like wine which gets sweeter with time so is the case with the musical career of mbira princess, Hope Masike.

The sweet sounding sensation and NAMA award winner celebrated 10 years in the game at Alliance Francaise on Friday, performing to over 200 guests who were heavily imbibing under the night sky.

Hope as usual delivered the goods; musically and even costume wise, bringing the swag of trending crop tops and merged it with a beautiful African outfit.

She dropped jams from her first and second albums’ and also played tracks from artists who have inspired her over the past decade.

This mix of genres fused with traditional instruments gave Hope’s two hour long and well curated set a rich eclectic vibe.

But, the concert itself was not the only thing outstanding on the night, Hope also launched a documentary DVD titled, ’10 Year’s of Hope’.

The documentary narrates the singers life journey and how she entered into the music business from being a fashion designer making outfits for the likes of Dudu Manhenga and Prudence Katomeni Mbofana and later graduating with a degree from the Zimbabwe College of Music.

It also reveals just how much Hope is passionate about preserving cultural heritage as she always tries to boldly express her Africanism in all that she does.

The DVD which is also a dedication to her late mother, Anna Masike, comes loaded with music videos that she has worked on over the decade – it is from these videos that you see how the wine, Hope Masike, has become sweeter with time.