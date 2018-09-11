Hope Masike the collaboration Bae!

Hope Masike Traditional mbira artist PIC: COURTESY OF ZIFM STEREO

Whilst some local artists just get caught up in the excitement of performing with international acts on and ending there, others build networks that bear fruit in the future.

One individual with the mindset of the latter mentioned artist is Hope Masike.

Since her days at Zimbabwe College of Music she has been collaborating with various acts from across the world via platforms like UMOJA.

This upbringing has seen her harness the power of collaborations as she is always touring in Europe and other parts of the world.

On the local scene, outside Tuku she has become the HIFA darling, landing collaborations with big acts such as Salif Keita and Freshly Ground.

A few years ago she alongside the Monkey Nuts collaborated with prominent French DJ, Oil and came out with a dope track, ‘Boombap Idiophonics’.

Hate or love it, Hope Masike is Zim’s collaboration Bae!

A few days ago she announced yet another collaboration with an international act – America horn-based band, The Huntertones.

Together they did a rendition of the Zimbabwean traditional classic ‘Hondo’.

“The song was recorded across continents, with Hope initially recording her part on her phone, then doing the final recording while on tour in France this winter and The Huntertones recording in their home town, Brooklyn,” read a statement from Hope.

The track was produced by Madga Giannikou, a vocalist of the world-music outfit, Banda Magda.

“This version of Hondo mixes the traditional sounds of the Mbira dzaVadzimu with the horn melodies from the Brooklyn ensemble,” further read the statement.

Masike and The Huntertones met in 2015 when the band latter was on a US State Department sponsored tour of Africa which saw them performing in Harare.