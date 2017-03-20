Featured, Music

Hope stages befitting concert for legends

Zimbo Jam Network 0 95
ZImbabwes Mbira princess, Hope Masike PIC: COURTESY OF HOPE
ZImbabwes Mbira princess, Hope Masike PIC: COURTESY OF HOPE

Hope Masike on Friday turned Jazz 24/7 into a mbira music calabash as she staged a great show to honour  great female mbira artists.

Her energetic set was well received by the multiracial crowd that attended the concert as the revelers took to the dance floor for most of the time enjoying her mbira groove.

The show also proved that Hope who had struggled a bit to win crowds late last year when she so often collaborated with Sulu is back in the game.

Besides her own tracks she  dropped tunes from the late Chiwoniso Maraire, Joyce Warikandwa and Mbuya Stella Chiweshe.

Hope Masike in her element PIC: COURTESY OF HOPE
Hope Masike in her element PIC: COURTESY OF HOPE
Hope Masike and her backing vocalists PIC: COURTESY OF HOPE
Hope Masike and her backing vocalists PIC: COURTESY OF HOPE
Audience enjoying dancing to Mbira grooves PIC: COURTESY OF HOPE
Audience enjoying dancing to Mbira grooves PIC: COURTESY OF HOPE
Previous ArticleNext Article
Zimbo Jam Network
The Zimbo Jam Network brings together young people who are passionate about lifestyle, arts & culture to document, celebrate and challenge these important aspects of our lives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Confirm that you are humann by solving the following problem... *

error: Content is protected from copying.