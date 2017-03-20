Hope stages befitting concert for legends

ZImbabwes Mbira princess, Hope Masike PIC: COURTESY OF HOPE

Hope Masike on Friday turned Jazz 24/7 into a mbira music calabash as she staged a great show to honour great female mbira artists.

Her energetic set was well received by the multiracial crowd that attended the concert as the revelers took to the dance floor for most of the time enjoying her mbira groove.

The show also proved that Hope who had struggled a bit to win crowds late last year when she so often collaborated with Sulu is back in the game.

Besides her own tracks she dropped tunes from the late Chiwoniso Maraire, Joyce Warikandwa and Mbuya Stella Chiweshe.