Humor, the opium for Zimbabweans

Is it humor, resilience or just the realisation that there is nothing that can be done to change the outcome of most situations people are dealing with in this nation?

Most Zimbabweans have become comedians who simply make fun of a lot of things no matter how bad or serious the situation may be. Most of us are guilty of this ‘crime’, but is it a blessing or curse?

Obey Mukorera, a psychology lecturer at the Women University of Africa admitted that the whole dilemma is indeed very complicated.

“It is a complex issue however, from the psychological perspective such kind of jokes can act as vehicles to reduce stress related to any pressing situation,” said Mukorera.

But there are always two sides to a coin. Joking is good but then joking about everything becomes very problematic. People will end up not taking even the supposedly pertinent issues that affect them seriously.

“In developmental psychology you can use that as a gateway to the mind of the community in terms of how supportive the community is towards a ‘cause’, that is the value placed by the community towards something for example the national soccer team,” added Mukorera.

As such, the more people joke and make fun of something, the more it looses value or significance. It becomes a joke, literally.

The impacts of such actions can be even grave to such an extent that the whole society is placed under an addictive ‘drug’ and unable to address real situations. Instead of finding solutions to mushrooming problems, people will think it is normal to make jokes and just laugh about it.

Herbert Chikosi, a doctor in Sociology and lecturer is adamant that in the long run most Zimbabweans will be indifferent to issues that affect their very livelihood.

“The impact is that people will negate their responsibilities and never take serious to issues that require attention to proffer solutions. It (joking) makes people detach from real problems that affects them, making them ignorant on key issues like economy, politics and civil participation because jokes like beer will blur both the vision and conscience. This will perpetuate social detachment to bread and butter issues,” said Chikosi.

Most recently, our very own national soccer team was in Gabon representing not only Zimbabwe but also the whole of Southern Africa. They did not do so well and because of that, they became the laughing stock on social media.

Jokes went around WhatsApp groups, people laughed and at some point even forgot the Warriors lost but then did we solve the issue at hand? Did we, in those jokes suggest the best ways to make sure our teams succeed in the future? Many did not, they just made jokes and laughed and well forgot the pertinent thing, correcting the mistakes.

Rabison Shumba, an author, a motivational speaker and trendsetter took it to Facebook to caution a majority of Zimbabweans who are slowly becoming junkies.

“I rarely comment on soccer issues because quite frankly it’s not my sport. However, the recent barrage on my timeline on our ambassadors who took off to represent us got me worried about who we have become as a people. It was rare to see us thanking these men for doing what all 13 million of us have failed to do,” noted Shumba

“My assessment is that the sport suffers from lack of support; financial or otherwise. So what if they were defeated? Let’s restore the dignity of our people and appreciate them. We only love people when they win? The moment they fall we create jokes around their falling? We can do better as a people. I don’t watch soccer but anyone who flies our flag high deserves my support even if it is to say ‘thank you’. Motivate them when they come,” he added.