I did not steal any song – Soul Jah Love

Soul Jah Love during a interview in Capetown PIC: COURTESY OF YOUTUBE

Award-winning dancehall act, Soul Jah Love has cleared the air on allegations that he stole a song from a fellow artist.

According to the allegations doing rounds on social media, the song is one of the 14 that are on Soul Jah Loves upcoming album, ‘Naka Dhula Dhaka’.

“I did not steal any song from anybody,” said Soul Jah Love during an interview on StarFM, Tuesday afternoon.

“If I did steal the song can the one I stole from release their version of the song so that people can hear it and when I release my song we can then compare and see if they are any similarities,” he added.

The chanter who launches his brand new album on Saturday September 29 at Takashinga Cricket Club went on to mock his accusers.

He continued: “These people are trying to make people know that they exist. By accusing me they know that they will get the attention of people and suddenly they are in the spotlight.”

Chibaba as his known by fans however admitted to the fact that he is not the who came up with the term ‘Naka Dhula Dhaka’.

“The songs I sing are based on what is happening in society. So I might hear something being said or see something happening, not necessarily to me but I go on and sing about it.

“I heard someone say the words Naka Dhula Dhaka and I then made a song out of the statement. These were just words not a song and so someone cannot say I stole their song in such a scenario,” he revealed.