I’m on a God-given mission – Arthur Evans

On November 5, 2016 the Arthur C. Evans show premiered on DStv’s Zambezi Magic channel 160, joining over a dozen other Zimbabwean shows that have been broadcast on the satellite tv channel.

Now as the first season of the show comes to an end, Zimbo Jam caught up with an elated Arthur Evans and told us how the show came through divine inspiration. He also shared with us how the whole journey began and what to look out for in 2017.

“The birth of the show came from a discussion that my colleague Trevor Ncube and I had as we considered the type of content we could create based on a mutual desire to work together. The problem was that because I can present almost anything, it created a flood of ideas from which we could not choose one,” said Arthur.

“The other aspect in evaluating all the concepts tabled was their potential effectiveness once measured against similar productions currently available or previously made. As we soberly filtered through the possibilities it became evident that crafting something that we could both be happy with was going to be a daunting task.”

Evans says that it was in a moment of inspiration that it finally dawned upon him, how exactly the show should be structured.

“Approximately two weeks later the idea hit me like a ton of bricks and I knew in a moment of creative inspiration what I needed to create. The tug of war battles then began as we refined the idea to what it is today, The Arthur C. Evans Show,” recalled Evans.

The ever jolly presenter says naming the show after him was a bit uncomfortable as he prefers to be the humble buddy.

“Ironically I am not a fan of being celebrated openly so naming the show after me was actually an uncomfortable thought burdened with immense pressure – something that not many people know about me.

“It was because of this I realised that success or failure would rest on my shoulders and it would not be shared, and so the commitment was made to start planning a pilot episode. In August 2016 we shot two pilot episodes and showed them to DSTV who expressed their desire to have the show but then demanded that we produce the FULL season and not just two episodes,” revealed Evans,” he said.

Just like any content creator, Evans had to search for capital and make his dream become a reality and not just for it to die in its pilot stage.

“The next challenge was finding the money and the right team to shoot the show which a year later happened, proof that purpose opens doors. Fundamentally, I only managed to breakthrough because I was certain that this is what God wanted me to do and that if I gave up when I wanted to, more than just my life would be affected.

Evans says that the main objective of the show exists in its legacy which is not primarily in the 24 to 25 minutes of broadcast time that you will enjoy when you watch an episode.

“Despite the entertainment and the motivation, the objective of the show was to demonstrate to the world, we Africans included, that we are not a dark continent and that there are amazing individuals that deserve to be celebrated in Zimbabwe and across Africa.

“The legacy of the show is to prompt creatives to celebrate one another, create an ‘I can do it’ attitude amongst producers not only today but for years to come. Thus I am confident that The Arthur C. Evans Show has set a flame alight across Zimbabwe as well as set a high bar for others to follow, not only in terms of the quality of the visuals but through a presenter that has bench-marked himself against international speakers and presenters to refine his skill.

“There is a buzz about Zimbabwe in the Southern African media world and I am glad to be part of it by giving local artists a platform to sit next to regional power brands such as Motlatse Mafatshe, Maps Maponyane, Khanya Mkhangisa, Oliver Mthukudzi, Matli Mohapeloa, Thato Molamu. I believe in Zimbabwe and its people – I hope that the show will do the same for those that don’t,” he revealed.

Evans and team are already readying for season two of the show, plus loads more interesting ventures on the cards.

“We have already started planning season two and the channel has put their support behind me and Trevor to produce an even better season which will blow viewers away. I am working on other projects and I am very excited about these as well as the people that I will be working with.

“I want to work with people because in as much as the show is mine I am a son in a family called Zimbabwe and I want to help other film makers in whatever way I can. I want people to share in the opportunity so I hope that apart from my productions, I will be part of other productions. That is the only way we will push our industry grow so if I can help bring attention to someone else’s work then I am all for it.”

Speaking on areas Zambezi TV needs to improve on he said, “Zambezi need to commit more money to the industry. I think that a satellite officer responsible for getting information about productions on the ground is needed to help guide and correct producers, as well as to engage the corporate world from an ‘on the ground’ perspective so that money begins to reward Zambezi for their support in the form of advertising placements.

“However, we must remember that Zambezi is still a very new channel and won’t become powerhouse overnight like the Mzansi Magics of this world who by right took 6 years to become the beasts that they are.”