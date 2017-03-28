I’m neither divorced nor an alcoholic – Empress Fungie

Empress Fungisai PIC: COURTESY OF NEHANDA RADIO

While rumour has it that her marriage is in shambles and fans suspecting she is taking alcohol to enhance her energy during live performances, musician Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave has come in the open dismissing both speculations as unfounded and untruthful.

Talk about the musician separating with her husband has continuously surfaced and during an interview on Star FM on Sunday, the ‘Church Person’ cleared the mist saying all was well with her husband whom she described as supportive in all the ups and downs of her career.

“I actually laugh when people say I have been separated with him. I am Fungisai Mashavave and I am happily married with three children,” said Fungisai.

“My husband is the one who has supported me through all the ups and downs, especially last year when I went through all the battles with people abusing me on the internet. He was there for me through it all and I have never divorced him,” she revealed.

In 2012, the gospel musician released a track “Pindirai Jesu” which addressed issues of promiscuity and infidelity, brewing speculation that she was in fact depicting her own life after her husband, Courage Mashavave, had allegedly cheated on her.

In response to this, Fungisai said, “People should be able to separate my reality from the social commentary I give in songs.

“When I sing, I am not speaking for myself, but I am commenting on what I see in society, so I will be speaking for everyone not just myself.”

She went on to give more clarity on the performance she gave at Mathias Mhere’s album launch on March 4, which raised eyebrows with some people questioning her energy as she seemed a little too ecstatic for a sober person.

“The energetic show I staged is just who I am, not that I am now taking alcohol as being suggested by people,” she said.

She continued saying, “In all the programmes I am involved with the youth these days I actually advocate for abstinence from taking alcohol and drugs because I believe some of these substances are bad for one’s health.”