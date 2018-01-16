I’m no longer Gafa but Gombwe – Winky D

Winky D recieves his award/

Winky D revealed that he will no longer carrying the tag Gafa but will now switch to Gombwe, which is the title of his upcoming album.

Winky said this whilst speaking at the annual Coca Cola television and radio charts prize giving ceremony which was held at Crown Plaza Hotel where he walked $4500 richer.

“I want to thank my fans for the support they keep giving me if it were not for them we would not be where we are. It’s not that we are very clever or anything it is all about the support the fans give us and i am truly grateful,” said Winky D

He continued, “On that note I just want to inform the fans that I will no longer be using the Gafa tag anymore. I will be now using the name Gombwe.I know many do not know what it means but you can check your dictionary for now. I will reveal the meaning at my album launch on February 2.”

Winky bagged the $4500 after his videos Rugare and My Woman came out tops on ZTV.

Another winner on the TV chart show was Snipper Storm with his video, Tsvigiiri Muhuchi which came out on position three and saw him walk away with $1500.

Moving on to radio charts, these were dominated by Blessing Shumba. He walked away with a cool $4500 as he was number one and two on the Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 with his tracks Changa Chajaira and Tariro Ichiripo respectively.

Speaking at the prize giving ceremony, Coca Cola senior brand manager, Vee Chibanda said that the Coca Cola top 50 is a life changing programme.

“The Coca Cola top 50 continues to be a life changing programme, not only for the artists bur for the fans as well. The platforms equal opportunities for experienced and budding musicians to be recognised. We are happy that this programme is bearing fruit as young and upcoming artists are also competing with the big boys,” said Chibanda.

Radio and television presenters on Coca Cola sponsored shows also got rewarded for their hard work throughout the course of the year.

