IN PICS: Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival

2018 Chibuku Nesahwira Dance Festival winners in the traditional dance category, Guruve Marimba Dance Group. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Manicaland Showgrounds was the place to be on Saturday as it hosted this year’s edition of the Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival finale featuring groups from the country’s 10 provinces.

For the first time, the competition featured not only traditional dance but also contemporary, hence the finale was dubbed ‘When Traditional Meets Contemporary’.

The biggest winner on the day were Guruve Marimba Dance group from Mashonaland Central who begged $7000 and a trip to China courtesy of Delta Beverages and Dreamstar, respectively.

Makare-Kare from Mashonaland East were the fist runners up and went home $5000 richer whilst Bolamba Arts from Matabeleland South pocketed $3 000 in third position.

In the contemporary dance category, Peter Lenso and Ndineyi Alfazima emerged tops and pocketed $3 000 plus a trip to China, while The Chosen got $2 000 in second place and in third place was the Forgotten Tribe who received $1 000.