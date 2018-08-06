Featured, Other Arts & Culture Issues

IN PICS: Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival

Takudzwa Chihambakwe
2018 Chibuku Nesahwira Dance Festival winners in the traditional dance category, Guruve Marimba Dance Group. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Manicaland Showgrounds was the place to be on Saturday as it hosted this year’s edition of the Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival finale featuring groups from the country’s 10 provinces.

For the first time, the competition featured not only traditional dance but also contemporary, hence the finale was dubbed ‘When Traditional Meets Contemporary’.

The biggest winner on the day were Guruve Marimba Dance group from Mashonaland Central who begged $7000 and a trip to China courtesy of Delta Beverages and Dreamstar, respectively.

Makare-Kare from Mashonaland East were the fist runners up and went home $5000 richer whilst Bolamba Arts from Matabeleland South pocketed $3 000 in third position.

In the contemporary dance category, Peter Lenso and Ndineyi Alfazima emerged tops and pocketed $3 000 plus a trip to China, while The Chosen got $2 000 in second place and in third place was the Forgotten Tribe who received $1 000.

Flying to victory, members of the 2018 winning group in traditional dance category, Guruve Marimba caught in mid-air as they stage their prize winning act. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Men at work. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
The dancers were oozing all sorts of emotions as they performed. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Peter Lenso and Ndineyi Alfazima, winners in the contemporary dance category. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
besides the dances, the beauty of the costumes also wowed the crowd. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Forgotten Tribe dance group in action. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Fly High Boys. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Takudzwa Chihambakwe
Taku is a multi-talented creative who possesses singing, writing and photography talents. He has covered events for Zimbo Jam in Zimbabwe, Tanzania, and South Africa. He is energetic, social and driven.

