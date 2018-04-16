Featured, Music IN PICS: ExQ Tseu Tseu launch Zimbo Jam Network2 mins agoApril 16, 2018 The Nhema singer in action. PIC : T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM Award-winning rapper, ExQ launched his brand new album Tesu Tseu at Unplugged on Saturday evening. Below are the pics. That other angle. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM ExQ’s dancers serenading fans. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM The crowd that attended ExQ’s launch at UnPlugged over the weekend. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedInShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related ExQTseu Tseu Previous ArticleConsistent Takura keeps growing