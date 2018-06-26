IN PICS: How they kicked it at the Harvest Music DVD recording

Then they were those who said when it is time to praise forget about the flying hair. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

It was all fireworks at the debut live DVD recording of ‘Genesis Volume 1’ an initiative by Harvest Music spearheaded by Bishop Collin Nyathi at ZITF on Sunday.

Over 20 new songs from various genres were recorded in front of a crowd of more than 3000 people.

The recording featured South African bigshots, Takie Ndou and Takesure Zamar Ncube who both showed their inimitable dexterity on the big stage.

Rising stars, Amanda Grace, Brian Bangura, Wenyasha Chingono and Carlos Jiri were also part of the project.