Featured, In Pictures, Music

IN PICS: How they kicked it at the Harvest Music DVD recording

Zimbo Jam Network
Then they were those who said when it is time to praise forget about the flying hair. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Then they were those who said when it is time to praise forget about the flying hair. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
It was all fireworks at the debut live DVD recording of ‘Genesis Volume 1’ an initiative by Harvest Music spearheaded by Bishop Collin Nyathi at ZITF on Sunday.

Over 20 new songs from various genres were recorded in front of a crowd of more than 3000 people.
The recording featured South African bigshots, Takie Ndou and Takesure Zamar Ncube who both showed their inimitable dexterity on the big stage.
Rising stars, Amanda Grace, Brian Bangura, Wenyasha Chingono and Carlos Jiri were also part of the project.
Minister Takesure doing his kick at the concert. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Minister Takesure doing his kick at the concert. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
And then the gentlemen said it was time to takeover...PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
And then the gentlemen said it was time to takeover…PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Takie and Gugu praising God with a dance. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Takie and Gugu praising God with a dance. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
'Jaiva sibone' PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
‘Jaiva sibone’ PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Previous Article
Zimbo Jam Network
The Zimbo Jam Network brings together young people who are passionate about lifestyle, arts & culture to document, celebrate and challenge these important aspects of our lives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Confirm that you are human by solving the following problem... *

error: Content is protected from copying.