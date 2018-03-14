IN PICS: Moment with digital artist, Mtisi

Jam Signal's Osbourne | Work of Innocent Mtisi | itoons_art

According to Wikipedia, digital art is an artistic work or practice that uses digital technology as an essential part of the creative or presentation process. Since the 1970s, various names have been used to describe the process, including computer art and multimedia art. Digital art is itself placed under the larger umbrella term new media art.

This form of art has over the years become very common though it faced heavy resistance in its initial stages.

In Zimbabwe it is also on the rise and people are engaging digital artists to do portraits for them and even profile pictures for use on social media.

One individual making moolah off this art form is Innocent Mtisi known in the circles as itoons_art.

We had a quick chat with him about his trade and he revealed how he goes about his business.

“I learnt the art from a fellow digital artist called Navid,” said Mtisi.

Though he could not reveal the exact amount he charges for the art works, he said every piece has its price.

Responding to who his major clients are he said, “I can’t say I have major clients but every client is a major client. However, among them there are those who regularly support my work, the likes of Mudiwa Hood, Chengeto Brown, Rachel J, and Tongai Chirisa.”

Explaining how one gets their picture digitalized he said, “The client sends their picture and from that image I get ideas of how you look like and the painting process will begin.”

But does this trade pay?

“I believe art is one of those talents that won’t only pay the bills but can create a legacy because the income per painting with the right client is unbelievable. I am into art full time and it is working,” he revealed.

