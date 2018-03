Michael Khetani Banda plays Mugabe in the play Operation Restore Regasi

The much hyped Masvingo play, ‘Operation Restore Regasi’ which reflects on the last days of Robert Mugabe in office lived to billing, selling out on its first two nights at Theatre in The Park.



Entering into its final show tonight at the same venue, those planning to go watch it are encouraged to come early and if you are late bring your portable chair.

