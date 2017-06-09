Inaugural Zim Hip Hop Summit slated for September

17 SHARES Share Tweet

The first ever Zimbabwean Hip Hop Summit is slated to take place on September 30 in the capital.

The one-day convention seeks to bring together artists and other stakeholders to share knowledge, have a dialogue on the state of the hip hop culture and industry in the country (Africa and the world), explore challenges and come up with possible solutions.

“The Zim Hip Hop Summit is about building bridges on a myriad of levels. The conference aims to bring local together local and international hip hop players to exchange information and explore ways of ensuring growth and sustainability,” said brains behind the initiative, Plot Mhako.

For a long time there has been conversations about the Hip Hop scene in Zimbabwe on various platforms, communities and circles.

Some even argue that there is no scene to talk about.

Continued Mhako, “South Africa’s music industry has a success story to tell and that took years to build. Sadly, our industry continues to suffer stunted growth despite boasting of amazing hip hop talent.

“The Zimbabwean footprint on the global hip hop scene exists but remains obscured for many reasons that will need more time to discuss.

“Hip hop remains the biggest urban culture globally and Zimbabwe is part of that village.”

Mhako is not in it alone and has roped in the services of some of his colleagues in the game.

“After years of research, travel, and interactions, I teamed up with two young people who share the same passion, zeal and hunger to see hip hop in Zimbabwe grow. Awa Khiwe a hip hop artist and poet based in Germany together with Darryl Nyamutsamba a hip hop activist, journalist / editor of the SA Hip Hop Magazine and rapper based in South Africa to come up with the first ever Zim Hip Hop Summit.

“Selfishness and the failure to unite and collaborate to build an industry has been the major set back for the Zimbabwe music industry, so we realised there was need to collaborate with existing and successful initiatives, and Shoko Festival is one great example as it brings together hip hop heads.

“We therefore engaged and developed an exciting synergy for the summit based on a shared interest and vision to develop the arts in Zimbabwe,” revealed Mhako.

But why now?

“It’s been years coming and this is a culmination of various efforts and the urge to unite these efforts has been the major drive. Zim Hip Hop has been around for a couple of decades now but we have continually seen that child that’s failing to leave their parents house.

“This Summit is a platform that is going to educate, engage and empower the local Hip Hop fraternity on how to grow from where we are to where we want to be.

“Hip hop right now is the biggest urban and youth culture. It’s more than music but a lifestyle and a billion dollar industry and Zimbabwe has been lagging behind,” explained Mhako.