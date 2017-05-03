INPICS: HIFA Opening Night

Tuku and Hope's performance at HIFA opening. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

In normal HIFA fashion, the HIFA opening act was bursting with color and artistic talent.

The much waited opening show had performances from Steve and Bokani Dyer, Dr. Tuku, Sam Mataure, Mangoma, Hope Masike, Mabuso Khoza and Xixel Langa among others. For more on the show read the review of HIFA’s opening act here.

Here are some moments from the opening act.