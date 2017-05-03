INPICS: HIFA Opening Night

In normal HIFA fashion, the HIFA opening act was bursting with color and artistic talent.
The much waited opening show had performances from Steve and Bokani Dyer, Dr. Tuku, Sam Mataure, Mangoma, Hope Masike, Mabuso Khoza and Xixel Langa among others. For more on the show read the review of HIFA’s opening act here.
Here are some moments from the opening act.
IMG_1952
HIFA opening Dancers
IMG_2264
HIFA opening Dancers
IMG_2301
HIFA opening Dancers
IMG_2225
Steve and Bokani Dyer, Dr. Tuku,
Mabuso Khoza singing at the HIFA opening concert.
Mabuso Khoza singing at the HIFA opening concert. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
IMG_2176
HIFA opening Dancers
IMG_2032
HIFA opening Dancers
IMG_2130
IMG_2130
IMG_1973
HIFA opening Dancers
IMG_2005
HIFA opening Singers
Some of the dancers part of the opening concert showcase.
Some of the dancers part of the opening concert showcase. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
HIFA1
HIFA opening Dancers
IMG_2182
HIFA opening Dancers
IMG_2118
The audience watch the HIFA opening
IMG_2215
HIFA opening acrobats
TUKU AND HOPE PERFORMING AT THE HIFA OPENING NIGHT CONCERT
Tuku and Hope's performance at HIFA opening. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Xixel Langa doing her thing.
Xixel Langa doing her thing. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM