INPICS: HIFA Opening Night

Tuku and Hope's performance at HIFA opening. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Tuku and Hope's performance at HIFA opening. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

In normal HIFA fashion, the HIFA opening act was bursting with color and artistic talent. 

The much waited opening show had performances from Steve and Bokani Dyer, Dr. Tuku, Sam Mataure, Mangoma, Hope Masike, Mabuso Khoza and Xixel Langa among others. For more on the show read the review of HIFA’s opening act here.

Here are some moments from the opening act.

Mabuso Khoza singing at the HIFA opening concert. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Mabuso Khoza singing at the HIFA opening concert. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Mabuso Khoza singing at the HIFA opening concert. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Some of the dancers part of the opening concert showcase. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Some of the dancers part of the opening concert showcase. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Some of the dancers part of the opening concert showcase. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Tuku and Hope's performance at HIFA opening. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM TUKU AND HOPE PERFORMING AT THE HIFA OPENING NIGHT CONCERT
Tuku and Hope's performance at HIFA opening. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Tuku and Hope's performance at HIFA opening. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Xixel Langa doing her thing. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Xixel Langa doing her thing. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Xixel Langa doing her thing. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
