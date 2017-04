Sam Dondo perfoming at his launch PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM

32 SHARES Share Tweet

Sam Dondo recently launched his second album, ‘Game Changer’ at the Meikles Hotel.

Over 200 guests attended the launch and amongst them were, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive officer, Karikoga Kaseke, music promoter, Josh Hozheri and businessman, Chamu Chiwanza.

Seasoned musicians Zex Manatsa, Clive Mono Mukundu and Victor Kunonga also graced the occasion.

Sam’s elder brother TK Dondo bought the CD for a cool $9200 outbidding Chamu Chiwanza.