INPICS: Tehn Outta Ten Tour hits Kadoma

Tehn gives his all at a performance PIC: COURTESY OF INVISION

7 SHARES Share Tweet

Tehn diamonds’ Tehnout of ten tour is still on. So far the tour which includes Ammara Brown, Simba Tagz and Thaiwanda, has been to Harare, Marondera, Mutare and just this weekend Kadoma.

“So far, when compared to the other cities Kadoma was at a par with the energy we met up with in Marondera. A smaller crowd but so passionate, and not just for the familiar hits but they took to the music very well,” said Tehn.



“It (Kadoma) was a particularly special performance because I got to watch Thaiwanda really find his voice and connect with the crowd. I thoroughly enjoyed Simba’s set because I got to back him up and we just built on the chemistry we’ve been developing.” said Tehn diamond.



“Then of course our Queen Mukoko blew the audience away, whipping everyone into an all out frenzy. All in all, I enjoyed Kadoma. They were probably the most hip-hop leaning crowd we’ve had so far. Really paying attention to the lyrics and giving out the energy as good as they got it,” he continued

23 Tehn Diamond and Thaiwanda's performance in Kadoma PIC: COURTESY OF INVISION 22 Tehn Diamond and Thaiwanda's performance in Kadoma PIC: COURTESY OF INVISION 22 (1) Tehn Diamond and Thaiwanda's performance in Kadoma PIC: COURTESY OF INVISION Tehn_Thaiwanda_Kadoma Tehn Diamond and Thaiwanda's performance in Kadoma PIC: COURTESY OF INVISION

TehnOuttaTehntour Behind the scenes PIC: COURTESY OF INVISION 7 Behind the scenes PIC: COURTESY OF INVISION 6 Behind the scenes PIC: COURTESY OF INVISION 5 Behind the scenes PIC: COURTESY OF INVISION 4 Behind the scenes PIC: COURTESY OF INVISION 2 Behind the scenes PIC: COURTESY OF INVISION 1 Behind the scenes PIC: COURTESY OF INVISION

Thaiwanda and TehnDiamond’s performance PIC: COURTESY OF INVISION