Inside the Military Touch

The Military Touch PIC: COURTESY OF MILITARY TOUCH MOVEMENT

113 SHARES Share Tweet

Jah Prayzah who is seemingly disappearing in the horizon with the success of his latest album ‘Mdhara Vachauya’ which has seen him get continental recognition has started 2017 on a high with the formation of his record label, Military Touch.

The label which is set to be officially launched in February has already signed four artists namely, Nutty O, Robin, ExQ and Andy Muridzo.

We caught up with Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze who explained to us more about the new record label.

“Military Touch is a movement that is spearheaded by the dreams of artists who are passionately working to get their music produced and impact listeners on a whole new level,” said Mushapaidze.

“These artists want to change the music game in an endeavor to breakout on the international stage and they have realised they can only achieve this by uniting and working as one force.”

Asked on how the label will function in our local industry which has no structure whatsoever he said, “We will be pushing the music and producing most of their albums. We have a production house which enables us to make and package our own CD’s so that is another plus for the artists.

“We also have a number of distributors in the continent – so all the artists we are signing will benefit from these existing networks.

“We are also planning many local shows just for Military Touch artists, and also to push for them to perform at major gigs in the region and the world at large.”

One area that has been of concern is how Mushapaidze will be able to handle managing Jah and also ensuring that this new initiative stays afloat, on this he said, “I will definitely not be managing things at Military Touch. We want to set up a board that will oversee the running of this label.

“Jah will indeed be the one who has the final say on who gets signed to the label but for the administrative side of things, the board which will be unveiled in February will be running the day to day activities of the label.”

Another aspect that has been of concern is that there is so much hype about the label but where is the music?

“The music is there in abundance and we will be releasing it this February. The artists are putting in a lot of hours in their work and I can tell you come February people will start hearing the music,” said Mushapaidze.

But will there be any real money to talk about for the artists outside the planned gigs?

Responded Mushapaidze, “Honestly there is no money making to talk about at this stage. Money will come later it might even take years because of the current state of our industry in Zimbabwe.

“However, the main reason for this is Jah Prayzah’s desire to reinvest in an industry that has made him who he is today by helping other artists rise at a faster pace,” explained Mushapaidze.