Insingizi performs at opening of Special Olympics

insingizi perfoming at the special olympics PIC: COURTESY OF INSINGIZI

Imbube music outfit, Insingizi on Saturday gave a stunning performance at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Winter World Games that are currently underway in Austria.

The ceremony occurred at the Planai Stadium in Schladming.

The Olympics which are running under the theme ‘Heartbeat of the World’ saw the Zimbabwean ensemble give a 12 minute performance that was met with celebration and acceptance by various nationalities that were present at the opening ceremony of this world event.

Some of the tracks they performed were; ‘Isiqoqodo’, ‘Londolozela’, ‘Laduma’, ‘Mbonqane groove’ and ‘Lamlela Ndwandwe’.

Being the only African representatives making the performance list, the trio of Vusa Mkhaya Ndlovu, Dumisani Ramadu Moyo and Blessings Nqo Nkomo did not disappoint given the performance line up that also featured renowned American musician Jason Mraz.

One of the group members Vusa Mkhaya has described the performance as an honour and a huge milestone in the group’s musical journey.

“The performance meant a lot to us because those kind of invitations don´t come easy. We are honoured and grateful that the organizing team gave us a 12 minute slot as the only African group among the performers,” said Mkhaya.

“It boosted our confidence a lot and we look forward to new challenges. The performance was well received and the organizing team was happy. They don´t regret having us there,” he added.

He further revealed some of the international performances that are lined up for the trio including upcoming performances in Germany and the USA.

“We are finalizing our tours for the rest of the year. On June 28 to July 1 we will be at the Kennedy Centre in Washington DC performing at the JF Kennedy 100th anniversary. We are looking forward to that and other performances in Canada, Austria, Germany and Hungary,” he added.