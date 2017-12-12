International designers to grace Harare Fashion Week

Harare fashionista in for a treat at the Harare Fashion Week PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Two international designers namely, ShadiaÂ of Bahia Luz from Rwanda and Ghana’s Grace Avevor are set to grace the inaugural edition of the Harare Fashion Week (HFW) slated for News Cafe Borrowdale on December 15.

This was revealed by HFW director, Munyaradzi Chihungwa who also highlighted that amazing African designs will be showcased.

“People attending should look out for this new African designer who isn’t ashamed of who they are. A designer who knows their worth and are carriers of great creativity, and passion,” he said.

The fashion showcase will run under the theme ‘Alive’.

“Fashion is alive in Africa. We have our own identity and style yet to receive it’s due recognition, Harare Fashion Week is a platform to show how alive our fashion is.”

Besides being dazzled by the designers artistry guests will also be entertained by dancers from AfriKera dance hub.

Chihungwa also shared the vision of HFW saying, “Harare Fashion Week is designed to be Zimbabwe’s premium fashion showcase. I came into the fashion world at the age of 17, back then I was dodging lessons so as to sell clothes to my fellow school mates.

“I am currently studying to be a mechanical engineer but in my veins runs the blood of a fashion engineer, and I love my dual carrier because I want to use my engineering to solve fashion production challenges through the use of my engineering knowledge.”

