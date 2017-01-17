Internet sensation, Mai Titi, joins Zimbabwe’s comedy elite

Comedy personality Felistas Murata also known as Mai Titi PIC: COURTESY OF FELISTAS MURATA

Just two months ago, you did not know Felistas Murata, and if perchance you did know her, it was as a musician and socialite. A lot has happened since December that has reignited her candle of fame and she did it using only her phone, an internet connection, and of course, her talent to make Zimbabwe laugh.

“My just want you to stay clearance for my husband, my warming you [sic],” says Murata, known more popularly as Mai T or Mai Titi, in a character that she plays in her comedy skits.

As you have seen, a lot of grammatical errors are common in her statements, but not to worry, it’s just her signature or secret comedy weapon.

Within two months, her Facebook page has grown to a over 10,000 likes, and her videos receive thousands of views.

Contrary to the Mai Titi character she portrays, Murata is one educated woman.

‘For your own confirmation’ as she would say, instead of ‘for your own information,’ Murata spoke fluently throughout the 20 minute interview she had with Zimbo Jam and we found out that despite the jokes, she is a woman on a serious mission.

Many people now know you as Mai T. Who are you really?

I am Felistas Murata. I am 30-years old and a mother of two. There is nothing much to say about me. I just love socialising. I went to Mufakose 1 High and also Glenview 1 High. I am currently self-employed. I design and sell clothes.

You started out as a musician. How did the transition to acting happen?

I didn’t know that I could act, but I can tell you that I can crack jokes a lot and I talk too much. I actually thought I was good at singing because I sing, I am into music.

This whole acting thing, just came to be after a noticed that whenever I say something, I make one or two people laugh. So that is how I ended up doing comedy skits. But the skits are not just to make people laugh but also to educate, because I comment on issues that are happening in society.

Tell us more about your acting career and recent collaborations with Bustop TV ?

My acting career actually started to flourish last year, 2016, around Christmas. I had done my own skits before I featured on Bustop TV and after my appearance they went viral.

The first skits I did, I filmed using my phone, no specific location. An idea would just strike me and I would take out my phone and start recording. But now I have a professional production crew that is producing all my skits.

You are a multi talented person. How do you see your new career unfolding?

I really think I am going far, because when I started this I was doing it just for fun but now, with the way people are reacting, the offers coming, it’s just amazing. I am even overwhelmed myself.

I never thought it would go this far. I am getting offers from around the world. People want me to come and be the master of ceremony at their weddings, so I really think there is a bright future ahead.

Your family, how are they taking it?

My kids are crazy like me; they are into acting as well. Very soon I will be releasing skits that my kids feature in. They are my source of joy and inspiration. They are crazy, amazing kids. Sometimes they even give come up with brilliant ideas for skits.

I am also recording songs with them. They are always excited to see my work and to see me on screen. So when I do something I show them and when they approve of it, I share it with the public. My husband too, he is on board and very supportive, we are like a great team.

On the issue of pursuing a comedy career, what is your advice to parents?

If your child has a gift, do not stand in their way or push them to do something else because it does not pay. Yes it’s good to educate them, it’s good to upgrade them in so many ways but if they are talented in something else, support them as well.

You never know what can put food on the table one day. These gifts come from God and when he is giving us those gifts he wants us to show and share them with the world.

Words to your fans out there?

I just want to say thank you to all those who have been supporting me. I only started in December, but less than a month on, I have so many people following me on my social media platforms and I am so humbled. My FaceBook page and Youtube account handle is Mai T s Diaries, please subscribe, like and follow if you are not doing so already.