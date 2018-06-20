It’s a Lost World at Alliance francaise this Friday

The OZMA band playing to a silent movie 'The Lost World' PIC: COURTESY OF THE MARKET THEATRE

Renowned French jazz quartet, OZMA will this Friday June 22 stage a one off unique show that will see them enhance the story told by the 1925 American adventure film, ‘The Lost World’.

OZMA brings the concept of a “ciné-concert” (in French) is simple : playing original live music that enhances the movie’s story, action and emotion during the screening, making the audience enjoy an extraordinary experience of cinema and live jazz.

On why they decided to bring this group, Alliance Francaise director, Franck Chabasseur said, “Alliance is a franco-Zimbabwean cultural centre and as such organises events with French or francophone artists several times a year. OZMA is touring Southern Africa at the moment, within the Alliance française network, and we managed to add Zimbabwe as part of their tour.; they performed yesterday in Maseru (Lesotho), tonight in Cape Town, then Windhoek, Harare, Bulawayo (on 23 June), Durban and Johannesburg.”

On whether the visiting acts have an opportunity to share their knowledge with local acts, Chabasseur said, “Usually yes, that is what we do. For Harare, unfortunately, it will not be possible this time because of the band’s tight schedule : they only stay 24 hours in Harare. However, in Bulawayo, they will stay almost 3 days before heading to their next destination and have interactions with local bands and musicians through Alliance française de Bulawayo.”

The music of the group OZMA, is without a doubt energetic and powerful, but at the same time shaded, subtle and fragile. It is more than a composition placed on top of the movie’s images, as the instruments underline the sound ambiance, the melody flirts with sound effects, emphasises the acting and the general atmosphere in a stunning synchronisation.