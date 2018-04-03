It’s an Amplified Jibilika

Step up 2 HiV outreach in Nyachuru, Chiweshe PIC: COURTESY OF JIBILIKA

Jibilika Dance Trust has kicked off the first of its 2018 projects of the award winning Youth HIV and Sexual Reproductive Health awareness programme Step Up 2 HIV which will run for eight months.

The programme with renewed support from The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)’s DREAMS program and has been themed Amplified, seeks to make louder united noise and impact through its innovative youth culture model.

“With a bias towards adolescent girls and women, Step Up 2 HIV Amplified looks to empower young mothers and girls in 2018,” read a statement from Jibilika.

“This year, the programme has already hosted several events in areas such as Mazowe in partnership with ZACH and Howard Hospital, Bulawayo at Ihlathi High School and at Sakubva Beit Hall with our partners FACT and The American Corner.”

Jibilika has been working with local dance crews in each of the districts and is looking forward to hosting more community events in the different districts.

In addition, the Step Up 2 HIV project mobilizes and engages young people through popular youth music and dance in HIV prevention, sexual reproductive health, gender, drug abuse and advocacy campaigns in schools and communities.

Further read the statement, “Jibilika will use its creative appeal to mobilise and engage young people while the implementing partners will be providing various services such as counselling, testing, male circumcision and related services. This year, Jibilika through the Step Up 2 HIV project will develop multimedia toolkits such as songs and videos to reach youths around the country.”

This project started in 2013 following the successful hosting of the Jibilika Dance Festival the previous year under the theme Step Up 2 HIV. The initiative went on to impact on thousands of youths in four provincial towns of Harare, Mutare, Bulawayo and Mazowe. In 2013 the project won an award at the Zim Hip Hop Awards for the Best social impact.

