It’s D-Day for Our Perfect Wedding Zim

Every Sunday evening, in a number of Zimbabwean homes, mothers and daughters are glued to their television screens.

They will be watching nothing else but the popular reality show, ‘Our Perfect Wedding Mzansi.’

The much loved concept was recently licensed in Zambia and now it is coming to Zimbabwe.

In a statement released by MultiChoice, Zimbabwean film and television producers have been invited to register for consideration of the new reality TV show to be screened on DStv called Our Perfect Wedding Zimbabwe.

Publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, Liz Dziva said the deadline for the call to action was end of business on Wednesday August 8.

“Our Perfect Wedding Zimbabwe is to be broadcast on DStv’s Zambezi Magic channel, as part of efforts to increase the level of Zimbabwean content on this platform for local talent and local stories,” she said.

“Zambezi Magic has called for all interested independent producers to put their names forward for consideration and the entries must be in by end of business on August 8. It is very exciting and the team that will produce this show will have the task of creating a series that will entertain, as well as showcase Zimbabwe.”

Entry is undertaken through application at https://zambezimagic.dstv.com/page/home/can-your-company-produce-opwzim-for-zambezi-magic/competitions.