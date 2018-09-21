Its NAMA time!

NAMA-AWARDS PIC: COURTESY OF ZIMBUZZ

Zimbabwe’s biggest arts award showcase, National Arts and Merits Awards (NAMA) is back and looking for submissions if you intend to be part of the 18th NAMA.

The 18th NAMA will be held in Harare on 16th February 2019.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), organisers of the awards recently issued a statement calling for artistes to submit their work.

“Those that have outstanding published work of art but have not yet submitted them for the NAMA’s can submit to NACZ offices in Mount Pleasant or Provincial offices. Work of art can also be submitted to National Gallery of Zimbabwe near you. The deadline for submission of 18th NAMA entries is 30th November 2018,” read the statement.

NACZ uses NAMA as a vehicle to honour and award outstanding achievements within the arts sector. The awards are meant to reward excelling artists and raise the profile of the same.

“The awards are a means of encouraging creativity and excellence in the quality of the arts, making Zimbabwe a force to reckon with on the international arena,” reads the NACZ statement.