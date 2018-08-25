It’s pork on the spit at #BoyzCanCook

Who said Boyz can't cook? Boyz will be serving Pork on Spit on August 31

On Africa Day, May 25 2018, a new concept of spending money whilst having a wholesome meal was birthed at the Jive Zimbabwe offices somewhere in Harare.

It was dubbed #BoyzCanCook.

Many who saw it thought it is just another Africa Day party but alas, it was a well thought-out concept which has happened every month since then.

“#BoyzCanCook started small,” said one of the vision bearers, Benjamin Nyandoro. “It so happened that one afternoon we decided to cook our own lunch at the Jive Zimbabwe offices. In the process we realised we were only boys at the office that day and that is when I said boys can cook. That is how the name came to existence.”

“We started off with an African dish on May 25, Africa Day, then we had 50 bream in June and then One man One Chick in July,” explained Nyandoro.

This August they have ‘Pork on the Spit’.

“Those who will be participating in this month’s feast slated for Friday August 31 will go and serve themselves from the spit till all the meat is finished,” he revealed.

These unique events will be held the last weekend of each month.

“Each month has its own unique concept to maintain the excitement of those who have become regulars and give each event its unique memory. We will therefore, never repeat what we did in a recent month. We have a huge repository of such concepts and we are going to be rolling them out every month.”

Nyandoro says the success of this concept is hinged on the personal touch they have with each individual they reach out to.

He continued: “On hosting this event we run on a very personal approach. We target individuals and take time to explain to them what exactly they are coming for.

“That personal touch that we give to the concept makes people respond overwhelmingly. People actually prepay to come for #BoyzCanCook. We often have an average number of 50 people who come for this monthly event.”