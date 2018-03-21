It’s the big throw back at the Turn Up!

'Nehana' singer Alexio Kawara featuring in the Big Turn Up PIC: COURTESY OF ALEXIO KAWARA

It’s that time of the month once again when those who understand how to spend quality time in the capital gather for yet another edition of The Big Turn Up.

As usual, each edition has it’s own theme and this month sees the hosts celebrating the 80’s, 90’s and early 2000’s.

The event has been dubbed the ‘Classic Weekend’.

“Classic Weekend is the 5th edition after Valenturnup and is to be hosted on the Saturday, 24 March 2018 from 1200hrs to 2200hrs at Newlands Country Club, Harare,” read a statement from organisers.

“This edition captures the fashion trends, the music and cars of the 80s, 90s and early 2000s. To support the classy element through music will be Afro-jazz superstar Alexio Kawara and Shades of Black together with dynamic female vocalist Tamy who is just fresh out of her debut Europe tour. “

Also spicing up things on the music front is the Okinna Fikkatsu Band who are known for unique rearranging of golden classics.

The DJ line up features one of the best duo in the game ROYAL DJS (JUICE AND AM) who are known for bringing lit nights at Pabloz Royal Fridays. Female Dj, KING//HER will be also on be on rotation and an addition to the DJ list

Tickets are now available at Colorsell Furnitures Newlands Shops and at all NetOne outlets. Purchase via OneMoney is also available using the Merchant Code 39310, with pick up available at all NetOne outlets in Harare.

