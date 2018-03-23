It’s time to Taste The Glory with Wenyasha

Gospel musician Wenyasha Chingono PIC: COURTESY OF WENYASHA

Count down to one of the most anticipated live DVD recordings in 2018, ‘Taste of Glory’ by Wenyasha Chingono has begun.

Come April 7, all roads will lead to Theatre in The Park where hotshots in the gospel music sector are set to be giving top drawer performances in support of Chingono’s debut live DVD recording.

Artists set to dazzle guests include Takesure Zamar, Janet Manyowa, Ellard Cherayi, Bongani Mhlabi, Allen Njenje and Trust Ngwenya.

But why has the project been dubbed Taste of Glory?

“In Exodus 33:18, Moses beseeched God to show him his Glory and God said if you see me you will die but instead he hid him in the cleft of a rock as he passed by. This was a taste of what would transpire when we all stand before him in heaven. Hence we call it a Taste of Glory, as we desire to see what would happen in heaven whilst we are right here on earth,” revealed Chingono.

Not many artists go the route of recording live DVD’s in Zimbabwe because of the cost implications. Chingono says his major reason for doing a DVD instead of just a CD is because trends are shifting on the global stage.

“We are living in an era where music followers are captivated by visuals and I thought what a better way than a live DVD recording. Also, a live recording is more personal. I get to interact with people and in turn they respond to me. That is the feel that worship music needs as it ministers directly to the soul.

“I want to also guage how my music is impacting people’s lives through this recording. My desire is to see people worship God in one voice and that ambience is crucial in the gospel. If you look at the line up, you will see that all are worshipers and this idea is inspired by Dr Tumi’s gathering of worshipers,” explained the Ziso ra Mwari singer.

The singer who dropped his debut album, ‘Mbiri Kuna Jesus in 2016 which did well on radio charts also revealed he is not focusing on impacting Zimbabwe but the the entire African continent.

“I am believing God that this dvd will minister greatly to lives not just in Zimbabwe but Africa and the world. We are investing much into quality and expertise so we are trusting God that the dvd will be accepted around the world. We also Trust God that this dvd will establish our ministry and music in Zimbabwe and beyond.”

