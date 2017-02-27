I’ve never been imprisoned – Mhere

Zimbabwean gospel singer, Mathias Mhere PIC: COURTESY OF YOUTUBE.COM

Award-winning gospel musician, Mathias Mhere, has cleared the air on speculations amongst his fans that the ‘Favour’ singer was once imprisoned.

“Well I have never been imprisoned in my life and I don’t plan to be in future,” said Mhere whilst responding to questions from fans during an interview on Star FM on Sunday evening.

“The confusion that happened was that before I released my album ‘Anoita Minana’ in 2012, Blessing Shumba had worked with prisoners from Mutare Remand Prison and unfortunately nobody had seen the people he had worked with, people only heard their music.

“So when I then dropped my album shortly after that project, many began to say I was one of the prisoners that Shumba had worked with and that’s where the confusion came from,” explained Mhere.

Mhere also highlighted that his forthcoming album, ‘Old Testament’, set to be launched on Saturday at the 7 Arts Theatre will see him going back to the roots of his work.

“Well most of the songs I have done on my previous albums are taken from the New Testament, but now we are going back to the roots, where it all began, hence we called the album ‘Old Testament’.

“So the bulk of tge songs will be taken from Old Testament stories.

“This album will also see me reuniting with one of my first producers, Lyton Ngolomi.

“He is the one who produced this offering and his wife, Bethany Pasinawako, did the backing vocals for all the songs on the album, just like in the old days,” revealed Mhere.

Mhere also added that he was not going to become a dancehall singer and that collaborating with secular artists is a way of evangelism.

“I won’t become a dancehall singer. When i collaborate with artists who speacialise in other genres I will simply be using that avenue to preach the gospel.

“The reason why I at times collaborate with secular artists is because that might be their opportunity to get saved,” added Mhere.