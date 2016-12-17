Jah Cure delivers irie medicine to 6,000 screaming fans in Harare

Ecstasy is the Cure. Jah Cure performs at the HICC in Harare. PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Jamaican Reggae artist, Jah Cure, literally filled HICC to the roof last night – and then brought the whole place down as about 6,000 fans screamed their heads off.

The place was jam packed. You have probably heard this before, but this time it was totally crazy. The 4,000 (5,000 for concert configuration, if you include lower auditorium dance floor space) seater venue was standing room only, while hundreds more people stood outside, queuing up to get ‘the cure.’

Even people without tickets came, some hoping to make their way in by whatever means necessary and some well, selling food and beverages, while others were just milling around, obviously just there for underground commercial activities, like stealing phones.

In the car parks outside, self-appointed parking officials were making a killing in bond notes as they charged for looking after vehicles.

Ok, let me take you through what happened inside. I am going to save the best for last, so chill. Like I said, Jah Cure really took people to Jamaica and back – but first things first.

The line up for the day was just on point. The ‘hey day’ Extra Large came on and took the growing crowd down memory lane, performing hits like ‘Aiwa Mukoma’ and as usual, cracking jokes on the stage, sending the crowd into fits of laughter.

Trevor Dongo, even with his latest video offering causing controversy, the ladies still love. The audience sang along to his ballads, those with their partners close, found reasons to hold them tighter in dance, and it was lovely.

“Handisati ndambopihwa mukana waka rebesa so. Ndatonzi ndiite zvandoda,” (I have never been given an opportunity this big, I was actually told to do what I want) exclaimed Dongo on stage.

Judgement Yard came into the mix, and, as usual, the crowd loved them. Some knelt down during the famous ‘Judgement Yard prayer’ which Garrie B and Etherton Binnie announce just before they start their set. You’ve got give it to them, they have one of the best offerings on the Zimbabwean DJ front right now and they always make it count.

However, they need to work on variation. Minutes into their set, the vibe just died. It has become predictable and monotonous, especially if you listen to them frequently during shows.

Outside, a lot was going on, a bit chaotic at the entrances. Pickpockets and violence causers who were unlucky enough to be caught by the police got handcuffed and some dealt with using the infamous Zimbabwe Republic Police baton sticks.

Some even got bitten by the police dogs and their clothes torn as security personnel struggled to control the impatient crowd outside .

KVG and Phatisani, the famous StarFM radio personalities, took over the stage to introduce the main supporting act, Winky D.

The time was just after midnight and the party was rekindled. Gafa, as he is now affectionately known rocked the stage with a combination of a live band and great energy.

The packed HICC got strangely excited, the crowd started pushing and piling closer and closer to the stage, dancing and singing.

One leg resting on the speakers, the pharaoh-outfit-clothed hit-maker chanted his famous lyrics and the crowd sang along. It was electric.

Winky performed for more than an hour and the crowd still wanted more. But he had to leave the stage and make way for the Jamaican.

First though, they had to set up and do a sound check.

The Judgement Yard family came to the rescue, but this time they were not welcomed, The crowd was shouting for Jah Cure.

2:06 am. People are getting frustrated. Missiles are flying onto stage. Beer cans. Plastic tumblers.

DJ Templeman tries to calm things down, but tempers are rising and alcohol is also taking over in people’s bloodstreams. Reminds one of scenes from Jah Prayzah’s recent performance at Bassline in Johannesburg.

Now Pause. 2Kings, the promoters, should in future, not allow people to get in with bottled alcohol. Instead, plastic cups must be used. They are less fatal in the event that frustrated fans decide to throw missiles as what transpired at this concert. Missiles were thrown and it was about to get very ugly but then all of a sudden, all the ire was forgotten. Irie took over.

Jah Cure came on stage; yes he brought the cure and called on the people of Zimbabwe. ‘Call on me’ was his first song and the crowd went into ecstasy.

He reached for the crowd they held him, greeted him, all in the spirit of reggae.

Jah Cure did not stop there, he charmed the crowd with hits and more hits and some tracks they had never heard before, but they still danced in awe.

Cure’s reggae cover of ‘All of me’ was an instant fan favourite.

‘Straight from my Heart’ and ‘You Will Never Find’ got the crowd screaming and hoisting Jamaican and Zimbabwean flags.

The King of Lovers Rock and Roots Reggae got emotional and passionate when talking about his fellow musicians who are behind bars, a situation he once experienced.

“Free Buju Banton, Zimbabwe can we get lights up, everyone who wants to see Vibes Kartel free put some lights up,” he said, and phones lit up the venue.

It was hard for both him and the fans to say goodbye. For a moment he waved and disappeared backstage.

People waited and they thought he was gone, it was almost daybreak and the fans were preparing to leave only to find him reappearing from within the crowd who instantly lifted him up back onto the stage. He performed one more song and said goodbye, for real this time, but he promised to return.

“Zimbabwe thank you you for having me. I know you been waiting for a long time. I have been waiting too and I will come back again,” said Jah Cure.

As per his promise, he connected. Physically. Spiritually.