Jah Love, Judgement Yard split Dubai

Judgement Yard in action in Dubai.

Uncertainty hung in the air as there were two Zimbabwean shows going down on the same day at different venues in Dubai for the first time ever.

The two acts involved in the clash organized by Bodyslam and ToDaWo Entertainment were Judgment Yard and Soul Jah Love.

Due to the small population of Zimbabweans in Dubai, it was always going to be a tricky night as people had to choose and ultimately most people went to the Judgement Yard gig.

One lesson for the promoters of both shows namely, ToDaWo Entertainment and Bodyslam is that two shows can never work in Dubai as it confuses people.

Some revelers spent the night juggling between both shows.