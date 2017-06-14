Jah Prayzah collaborates with Jason Derulo on In My Head Remix

1108 SHARES Share Tweet

Multi award-winning musician, Jah Prayzah continues to soar in his career as he recently collaborated with American R n B star, Jason Derulo on the remix of the latter’s hit track ‘In My Head’.

The collaboration was made possible by The Coke Studio initiative and also involved Joey B from Ghana and Ethiopia’s Betty G.

We caught up with Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze who accompanied Jah to the Coke Studio’s in Kenya and he revealed that working with JD as Derulo is known by fans was a great experience.

“JD is an amazing person, super talented and just does everything with ease. He is also a very humble guy, and very eager to learn more about our African culture,” said Mushapaidze.

“We did a remix of ‘In my head’ which also saw us working with Joey B and Betty G – both are very amazing talents and a joy to work with.”

This is the second time the ‘Watora Mari’ hit maker has featured in the Coke Studio after his maiden appearance a few weeks back on a collaboration with Mozambican singer, Mr. Bow.

Mushapaidze says this time around they found the going a bit easier.

“It was much easier for us this time around and more comfortable as we were now accustomed to the processes and the crew,” he highlighted.

Mushapaiadze went on to praise Coca-Cola for availing such a platform to artists.

“Coke Studio is a very good platform for artists as it gives them an opportunity to mix and mingle.

“It takes artists from numerous countries including Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, Ghana, Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa, Angola and so many other countries (USA now as well), creating a platform for them to share ideas, exchange cultural practices as well as collaborate even outside of the Coke Studio platform.

“Also, by airing the show in more than 30 countries, this becomes a huge platform for the artists to market themselves,” praised Mushapaidze.