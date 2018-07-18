Jah Prayzah Collaborates with Sauti Sol

Jah Prayzah to collaborate with Sauti Soul

Since shaking the continent with his successful collaboration with African icon, Diamond Platnumz back in 2016 on the song, ‘Watora Mari’, multi award-winning musician, Jah Prayzah has invested a lot in these collaborations.

Though at times the experiments might miss the mark, Jah keeps marching on towards his goal of becoming a mega star.

It appears the ‘Hossanah’ singer has something brewing with East Africa’s musical moguls, Sauti Sol.

He posted a video on his Instagram page with one of the groups member’s, supposedly trying to get a rhythm to a new song.

We will keep you posted on more developments regards the supposed collaboration.