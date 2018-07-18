Featured, Music

Jah Prayzah Collaborates with Sauti Sol

Zimbo Jam Network
Jah Prayzah at Coke Studio Africa PIC: COURTESY OF JAH PRAYZAH
Jah Prayzah to collaborate with Sauti Soul

Since shaking the continent with his successful collaboration with African icon, Diamond Platnumz back in 2016 on the song, ‘Watora Mari’, multi award-winning musician, Jah Prayzah has invested a lot in these collaborations.

Though at times the experiments might miss the mark, Jah keeps marching on towards his goal of becoming a mega star.

It appears the ‘Hossanah’ singer has something brewing with East Africa’s musical moguls, Sauti Sol.

He posted a video on his Instagram page with one of the groups member’s, supposedly trying to get a rhythm to a new song.

We will keep you posted on more developments regards the supposed collaboration.

Jamming with my G @bienaimesol @sautisol ðŸŽ¶vdo by @chrispineobala #Nairobi

A post shared by Jah Prayzah (@jahprayzah) on

  • 9
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Previous ArticleNext Article
Zimbo Jam Network
The Zimbo Jam Network brings together young people who are passionate about lifestyle, arts & culture to document, celebrate and challenge these important aspects of our lives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Confirm that you are human by solving the following problem... *

error: Content is protected from copying.