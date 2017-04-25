Jah Prayzah headlines Bassline Africa Day Concert

Jah Prayzah's signature high energy dance during a performance in Harare PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

His the hottest property on the Zim showbiz scene and with each day, Zimbabwe’s LL Cool J, Jah Prayzah keeps growing from strength to strength.

As we revealed a few weeks back, Jah Prayzah will this year debut at the annual MTN Bush Fire Music Festival slated to run from May 26-28 in Swaziland.

And just yesterday, organizers of the annual Baseline Africa Day Concert revealed that the soldier boy will be the headline act for this year’s edition.

“The Bassline Africa Day concert series is now in its 13th consecutive year and continues to top itself in terms of production value, as well as not only showcasing new artists, but bringing musical acts that we as South Africans, do not always get to enjoy on the live stage,” read a statement from the organizers.

“This year the series will go above and beyond as artists from Nigeria, Ghana, Congo and beyond share the stage with talent from South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Niger – with new artists still being confirmed. We are also really happy to announce that we have a new, larger and more accessible venue as we relocate to our new venue partner Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec),” further read the statement.

Jah Prayzah will be sharing the stage with some heavy weights in the likes of South Africa’s Thandiswa Mazwai, Vusi Mahlasela, Ray Phiri, Congo’s Baloji and Bambino from Niger, amongst many others.

Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze had this to say about headlining this prestigious concert, “It certainly is a good feeling. Everyday there is increased recognition by the African market and we need to make sure we utilise that opportunity because it is a make or break for Zimbabwean music. It is a different market altogether and we will make sure we deliver our best so we pave way for other artists in Zim.”