Jah Prayzah launches shoes range?

Towards the end of 2017, multi award-winning musician, Jah Prayzah revealed that he had partnered with renowned fashion designer, Thembani Mubochwa to work on the Military Touch Movement (MTM) clothing line.

The musician showed off some of the designs from the line at his album launch back in October and on a weekly basis he has been posting pictures on social media platforms of other designs from the line set to be launched in the first quarter of the year.

But the singer is not stopping at making clothes but is expanding his fashion wings to footwear as he has revealed pictures of an exquisite looking pair of boots called â€˜Battlefieldâ€™.

We are not sure when the shoes will be made available to the public and cost, but it seems JPâ€™s fans are ready to pay whatever price to get a pair of the boots based on comments they shared on Instagram and Facebook when Jah posted the shoes.

